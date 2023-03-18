Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.81

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.81 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 36487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group Trading Down 8.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The firm has a market cap of C$166.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

Chesswood Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.