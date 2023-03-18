Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

PLCE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 1,634,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,294,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 852.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 138,212 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

