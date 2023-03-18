Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $492.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $17.77 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.