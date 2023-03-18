CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $2.08 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SPLG opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

