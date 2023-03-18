Citigroup Lowers Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target to $12.00

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 445.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

In related news, CEO Mel Sorensen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,833.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

