Civic (CVC) Trading 21.1% Higher This Week

Civic (CVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $108.87 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00369466 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.20 or 0.26854095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.