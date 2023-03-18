Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CLSD stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 184.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

