Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KOF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after acquiring an additional 103,890 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.