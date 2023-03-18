Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after buying an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $184.64 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. HSBC lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

