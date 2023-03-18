Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

