Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,901 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,098. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

