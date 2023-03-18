Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 197,267 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $697.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

