Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.26 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

