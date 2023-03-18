Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

