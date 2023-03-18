Collective Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. 2,902,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $267.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

