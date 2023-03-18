Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $107.14. 1,628,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,429. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

