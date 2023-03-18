Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,715. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

