Collective Family Office LLC Sells 89 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.05. 3,959,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.19. The company has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

