Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Colleen Tupper Sells 31,640 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,279. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $813.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 320,778 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $6,990,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 267,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

