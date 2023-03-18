Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CBAN. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $186.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $53,516. 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 204,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,442,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

