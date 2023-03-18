Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,723,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.