Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.
Comcast Price Performance
Comcast stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,723,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.