Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

