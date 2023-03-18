Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,145 shares during the period. Community Healthcare Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.26% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Community Healthcare Trust

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Claire M. Gulmi purchased 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,335. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $921.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.29%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.