Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,476. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
