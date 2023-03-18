Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,476. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.