Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,279 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE PXD traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.05. 5,468,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

