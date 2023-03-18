Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 317 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Churchill Downs worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,468 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 386.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.91. The company had a trading volume of 284,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,208. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $253.29.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

