Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 6,402 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,139. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.14.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Articles

