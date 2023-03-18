Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.75. 3,033,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

