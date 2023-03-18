Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 89,612 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. 1,231,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

