Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,287,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,830,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

