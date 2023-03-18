Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $16.26 on Friday, reaching $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.63. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

