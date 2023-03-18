Cox Capital Mgt LLC Trims Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Stock Down 3.0 %

First of Long Island stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 253,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $323.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.55.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

