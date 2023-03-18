Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading Down 2.5%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Creative Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitized sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include super X-Fi, sound blasters, speakers, headphones and work solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe.

