Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CACC stock opened at $395.94 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $648.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.96 and a 200-day moving average of $459.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $1,221,680. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

