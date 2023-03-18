Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $96.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $103.50 on Thursday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

