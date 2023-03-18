Critical Analysis: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) versus Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.51 million 2.04 $20.09 million $2.10 10.12 Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.08 $9.00 million $3.95 6.88

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 20.19% 11.43% 0.87% Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.54% 20.19% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wayne Savings Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

