Critical Review: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOXO Technologies and Sun Life Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Life Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Sun Life Financial has a consensus price target of $72.20, indicating a potential upside of 63.76%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72% Sun Life Financial 13.70% 13.28% 1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Sun Life Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A Sun Life Financial $17.94 billion 1.44 $2.50 billion $4.00 11.02

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Life Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats FOXO Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services. The United States segment consists of group benefits, international, and in-force management services. The Asset Management segment focuses on the design and delivery of investment products through MFS investment management and Sun Life investment management. The Asia segment consists of the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, and China markets. The Corporate segment represents the United Kingdom business unit and corporate support operations, which include run-off reinsurance operations as well as investment income, expenses, capital, and other items. The company was founded on March 18, 1865 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

