Cronos Price Reaches $0.0732 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $16.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00064035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00047624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000822 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

