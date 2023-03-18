Crypto International (CRI) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $132,927.39 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00368996 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,406.32 or 0.26819890 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Crypto International

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.45602578 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $129,065.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

