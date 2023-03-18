CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $6,873,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,807,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

