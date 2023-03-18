CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

CYBR stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.36. The company had a trading volume of 410,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $142.80. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,093,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,604,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after buying an additional 335,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

