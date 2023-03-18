DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $132.58 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $132.58 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00015201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,130,992 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.11505232 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,435,213.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

