Decred Price Hits $22.05 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $22.05 or 0.00079821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $326.52 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00173013 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00046859 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,811,483 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.