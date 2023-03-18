DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Down 33.3%

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) fell 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 151,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 538,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Rating)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.