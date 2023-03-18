Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $385.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.58 and its 200-day moving average is $402.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.