DeltaFi (DELFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $13,900.24 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.