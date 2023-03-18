Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Insider Sells $62,500.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $130,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $131,781.76.

Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 2,531,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,335. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $335.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXLG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

