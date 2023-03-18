dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.82 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $35.82 million and approximately $18,675.38 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00313935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00023627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000233 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,835,614 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99202898 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $26,970.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

