DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON DFS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 131.40 ($1.60). 387,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.74. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.48 ($2.87). The firm has a market cap of £307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. DFS Furniture’s payout ratio is 4,375.00%.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Steve Johnson bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £38,480 ($46,898.23). 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

