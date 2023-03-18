Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $4,034.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,034.44.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.06) to GBX 5,100 ($62.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE:DEO opened at $171.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.54. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

